Vice Presidential aspirant Sara Duterte visits Guiginto, Bulacan as part of the campaign trail on March 8, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Vice presidential candidate and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio told her supporters on Thursday to "throw burgers" at people who would "cancel" them for backing her and running-mate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

“'Pag binato po kayo ng cancel dahil nangangampanya kayo para sa pula at berde ni Bongbong Marcos at ni Sara Duterte, batuhin n’yo po sila ng burger ng UniTeam," Duterte-Carpio said at a speech in Quezon City, referring to her campaign tandem.

(If you're being canceled because you're campaigning for the red and green of Bongbong Marcos and Sara Duterte, throw them a burger from the UniTeam.)

One definition for "cancel" in the Merriam-Webster dictionary is "to withdraw one's support for (someone, such as a celebrity, or something, such as a company) publicly and especially on social media."

Meanwhile, "pa-burger ka naman" or "treat us to burger" is a Filipino phrase often used to ask someone to buy food when they score an achievement or a paycheck.

In this case, Duterte-Carpio could mean that her supporters should treat critics well.

The UniTeam, especially Marcos, has been criticized for the former senator's refusal to join certain debates and the abuses in his father's dictatorship.

Marcos' camp has publicly rejected the use of what it called "negative and hateful campaigning" in the run-up to the May polls.

“What presidential aspirant Bongbong Marcos is offering to the Filipino people is his unifying brand of leadership. He does not and will not engage in negative and hateful campaigning,” said Marcos spokesman Atty. Vic Rodriguez said in January.

He made the remark after Vice President Leni Robredo called Marcos a "liar", when asked why voters should not back her rivals for the presidency.

Robredo earlier asked her supporters to show "radical love" towards people with opposing political views.

- With a report by Ina Reformina, ABS-CBN News