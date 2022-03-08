Marcos Jr. camp yet to decide on joining Comelec debates

MANILA - The camp of presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. said on Tuesday it might decide on whether to join the Commission on Elections' (Comelec) March 19 presidential debates by the end of this week.

Marcos Jr.'s spokesman Atty. Vic Rodriguez told reporters at the end of their campaign rally in Santa Maria, Bulacan that the decision would still hinge on the debate's format and the former senator's schedule.

“We’re finalizing maybe at the end of the week we will make a more definitive announcement as to whether we will participate or not. But as I always say, schedule permitting, we might join but we have to verify our schedule on that day," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez added that Marcos Jr. had participated in many other forums aside from the Comelec-sponsored event.

"Again unless I sound like a broken record, nag-participate kami sa GMA DZBB, nag-participate kami sa SMNI, nag-participate kami sa DZRH panel interview, and nag-participate kami sa interview ni Boy Abunda and Korina Sanchez," the spokesman said.

Last week the Comelec said that its presidential and vice presidential debates would be fair and help voters know more about their preferred candidates.

"Our primary goal is that when we present the format to the candidates, the candidates understand what is expected of them, what they can and cannot do within the framework of the debate, and the assurance from Comelec that the debate will treat them fairly," Comelec spokesperson James Jimenez said.

On the same week, Marcos Jr.'s camp tagged as "fake news" reports circulating on social media that it would no longer be attending debates leading up to the 2022 national elections.

Marcos Jr.'s national campaign manager, Benhur Abalos, he had written Comelec and the camps of other presidential rivals to discuss the March 19 debate's format and ground rules. Abalos said he had received no feedback from the poll body so far.

Marcos Jr. has been selective of participating in forums and interviews, citing either prior engagements or allegations of bias in the case of his refusal to attend a presidential interview with broadcast journalist Jessica Soho.

Rodriguez has also said in February that the former senator would not participate in debates that would pit presidential bets against each other.

- With a report by Ina Reformina, ABS-CBN News.