Only 4 out of 17 Metro Manila LGUs compliant with COVID-19 contact tracing standards— DILG

Passengers try the contact tracing app launched by MRT-3 at the North Avenue Station in Quezon City on January 18, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Only four out of 17 Metro Manila cities have been compliant with contact tracing standards set by the government, an official of the Department of the Interior and Local Government said Wednesday, as Metro Manila experienced a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Only Manila, Pateros, San Juan, and Taguig have complied with the standard of having 1 contact tracer per 800 people set by the government, DILG Undersecretary Epimaco Densing said.

Metro Manila has been epicenter of the pandemic that has been going on for a year now.

"Kailangan ko lang siguro i-open. Sa NCR, nadiskubre ko po na sa 17 siyudad dito sa Metro Manila, eh 4 lang po ang nakakapag-comply sa standards sa contact tracing," he said.

(I just want to put this out in the open. In NCR, I discovered that out of 17 cities in Metro Manila, only 4 have complied with contact tracing standards.)

Densing added they have re-hired only 30 percent of the 50,000 contact tracers they got for pandemic response.

With that, he reminded LGUs to comply with health standards.

"So pinakikiusapan ko po, napakaimportante ng contact tracing sa paglaban natin sa COVID-19. I hope the other cities including those outside of Metro Manila ma-meet po nila 'yung standard na 1 is to 800 sa contact tracing,” Densing said.

(This is why I am reminding people that contact tracing is important in battling COVID-19. I hope other cities, including those outside Metro Manila, can meet the standard 1 is to 800 people in contact tracing.)

The Department of Health previously said that contact tracing is insufficient in Metro Manila.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority previously said they were adding contact tracers as cases continue to rise in teh area.

The World Health Organization also stressed the need to strengthen contact tracing instead of enforcing lockdowns to prevent COVID-19 spread.

The Philippines has tallied 600,428 cases as of Tuesday, based on the latest DOH count. March 13, 2021 will mark a year since the Philippines was placed under community quarantine to curb the spread of the virus.

It also launched its inoculation drive more than a week ago, lagging behind its Asian neighbors who have started vaccinating their population as early as January 2021.

