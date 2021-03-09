MMDA to hire more contact tracers as COVID-19 cases surge in Metro Manila

Pedestrians croos the footbridge after taking public transportation at the center bus lane terminal near Nepa-QMart along EDSA in Quezon City on March 05, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority will hire more contact tracers who will be deployed across the capital region as COVID-19 cases surge, its chairman said Tuesday.

The MMDA has also asked the Department of the Interior and Local Government for more contact tracers, said MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos. The interior agency last year said it aims to hire an additional 50,000 contact tracers nationwide.

"Ang MMDA kami mismo maghahire ng additional contact tracers na ilalagay namin sa LGUs (local government units) ng Kalakhang Maynila," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(The MMDA will hire additional contact tracers who we'll deploy to LGUs.)

"'Wag po muna dahil nakakabahala po, medyo alarming, halos dumodoble, wala pa hong 2 linggo," he added when asked if mayors will back the easing of the region's quarantine level.

(Not yet, it's alarming, the cases almost doubled in less than 2 weeks.)

The Metro Manila Council will possibly meet this week to discuss the rising number of virus cases in the region, Abalos said.

The council had met over the weekend and agreed to close cinemas and amusement centers, intensify the enforcement of minimum public health standards, contact tracing, and isolation, Abalos added.

"Once ma-contact trace natin, ang importante mahiwalay agad sila kasi baka makahawa eh," he said.

(Once we trace them as a contact, what's important is we separate them.)

"Ang obserbasyon, 3 bagay ang importante: number 1 sa ating bahay, sa hanay ng transportation, at pangatlo sa workplace."

(There are three areas important in observing health protocols: number 1 at home, in public transportation, and at the workplace.)