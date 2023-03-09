PNP says 'finalizing evidence' in Degamo slay

Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo. Photo from Degamo's Facebook page

DUMAGUETE CITY — The special investigation task group (SITG) looking into the murder of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo on Thursday said it was already finalizing pieces of evidence in the Mar. 4 bloodbath.

In a press conference, SITG Degamo spokesperson P/Lt. Col Gerard Pelare said they were already nearing the resolution of the killing, echoing a similar pronouncement made by Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.

As of Thursday, Pelare said the SITG was also looking into forensic analyses of the getaway vehicles and firearms recovered from the alleged gunmen, noting that their owners have also been identified.

They have also identified an alleged mastermind in the killing, but Pelare did not name names or disclose additional details.

Pelare also confirmed that one of the assault rifles they recovered was indeed used in Degamo's murder.

"We have done everything... ginagawa na lang is final touches of investigation," he said.

The SITG spokesperson also revealed additional details on the killing, saying that the suspects have already been surveilling Degamo as early as December last year.

The gunmen were gathered from different places outside Negros, with some of them even hailing from Mindanao, Pelare said.

"Some of them knew each other. Wala pong complete identities iyong iba, only nicknames," he added.

Prior to the killing, the gunmen had already been briefed in a particular safe house and were only waiting for an "opportune time" to carry out the hit.

Some of the suspected gunmen in custody had told authorities that they had a video-recorded conversation with the supposed mastermind.

Pelare also expressed confidence that the remaining suspects at large have not yet left Negros Island, urging the public to come forward with information of the presence of any suspicious individuals.

ALLEGED SECURITY LAPSES

In a public briefing, PNP spokesperson P/Col. Jean Fajardo said that they would also be looking into possible negligence or lapses in Degamo's security detail.

"Bago po nangyari ang pamamaril, may police protective security detail na naka-assign kay Governor Degamo at ang counterpart natin sa AFP ay nagbigay ng tulong," Fajardo said.

She also noted that while authorities have yet to identify a possible motive, they were not discounting the "political aspect in the case," especially that Degamo was an elected official.

Following the murder, more than a hundred police personnel in Bayawan City and Sta. Catalina, Negros Oriental were relieved so as not to hamper the investigation of the crime.