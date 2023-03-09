Watch more News on iWantTFC

A police lieutenant colonel linked to the killing of a 60-year-old barangay captain has been placed under restrictive custody after voluntarily appearing before authorities.

PLt Col. Eunice de Guzman, Calabarzon police PIO, said the police official appeared before the chief of police after receiving orders to report before the Police Personnel and Records Management office.

"Kausap siya ng hepe. Siya po ay isasailalim sa restrive custody sa custodial facility ng Camp Vicente Lim...Regular filing ang nangyari sa kanya, hintayin natin isyuhan ng warrant of arrest," de Guzman told TeleRadyo.

She said the official does not have an assignment since he is undergoing mandatory schooling at National Police College in Silang, Cavite.

Police earlier said they were looking for 5 suspects in the killing of Barangay San Carlos captain Vivencio Palo, who was gunned down by unidentified assailants while unloading merchandise in his store last February 26.

Two of the suspects have been arrested.