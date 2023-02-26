Barangay chairman shot dead in Batangas

A 60-year old barangay chairman of Lipa City was gunned down by still unidentified assailant in Batangas early Sunday morning, police said.

Lipa chief of police Lt. Col. Ariel Azurin identified the victim as Vivencio Palo, resident and barangay captain of Barangay San Carlos, Lipa City, Batangas.

According to the report, Palo was unloading some merchandise to his store located just a few meters away from the barangay hall when a car stopped in front of him around 5:15 am.

Subsequently, shots were fired by the gunman towards Palo, hitting him in different parts of his body.

Palo was rushed to a hospital but died while being treated at the emergency room.

The gunman's vehicle escaped towards an unknown direction after the incident.

"Madilim pa kasi noong mga oras na yon kaya hindi nakuha ang plate number ng sasakyan ng mga suspek," Lt. Col. Azurin said.

Police recovered three spent shells of a caliber 9mm pistol at the crime scene.

Azurin added that based on the testimonies of Palo's relatives, politics could be the possible motive of the shooting incident.

Palo was set to run for another term as barangay chairman of Barangay San Carlos this coming barangay election, Azurin said.

- report from Arnell Ozaeta