Pasig begins inoculating health workers with AstraZeneca's COVID-19 jabs

MANILA - Pasig City has begun inoculating health frontliners with AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccines, Mayor Vico Sotto said Tuesday.

Health workers are still the priority beneficiaries of AstraZeneca's jabs, Sotto said in a social media post.

"May dumating na rin na AstraZeneca (AstraZeneca vaccines have arrived). Priority [are] still health frontliners, then other health professionals," he said.

"Most prefer AstraZeneca, but an increasing number of doctors are actually choosing Sinovac... Though we understand the hesitation of some as we wait for publications in peer-reviewed journals," he said.

"But bottomline is let's use what's approved and available," he added.

Several health workers earlier refused to join the city's inoculation program, citing fears over the possible side effects of the Chinese-made vaccines.

The mayor and other government officials have been continuously campaigning for the use of any "approved and available" shots against COVID-19 to help the Philippines vaccinate 60 to 70 percent of its population by fourth quarter of 2021.

