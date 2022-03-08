Palace denies Nograles' new post at CSC was 'midnight appointment'

President Rodrigo Duterte administers the oath of office of former Cabinet Secretary and spokesperson Karlo Nograles as the new chairman of the Civil Service Commission at the Malacañan Palace on March 7, 2022. King Rodriguez, Presidential Photo

MANILA - Malacañang denied Tuesday speculations that former Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles’ new post at the Civil Service Commission (CSC) was a "midnight appointment".

Nograles, who was also acting Palace spokesperson, took oath before President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday.

Duterte, meanwhile, appointed Communications Secretary Martin Andanar as his acting spokesman.

“Hindi po totoo iyan. Alam ninyo po ang appointment ni... former CabSec, former spokesperson ay nakapaloob pa rin po, nasa loob pa rin po ng oras at ng panahon na pinapayagan po ng ating batas,” Andanar said.

(That is not true. You know that the appointment of [Nograles] is still within the timeframe allowed by our laws.)

Andanar also said Duterte has yet to name Nograles’ replacement as Cabinet secretary, COVID-19 task force spokesman, and chief of the National Task Force Against Hunger.

“We will see in the next few days kung ano po ang magiging desisyon ni Pangulong Duterte, at kung ano ang magiging atas ni Executive Secretary Medialdea,” he added.

Nograles, who replaces Alicia Dela Rosa-Bala following her retirement from the CSC, will serve as the agency's chairman until Feb. 2, 2029.

