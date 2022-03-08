Presidential Communications and Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar shares his remarks to President Rodrigo Roa Duterte during a meeting with key government officials at the Malacañan Palace on Feb. 28, 2022. Karl Alonzo, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte has tapped Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Secretary Martin Andanar as his new acting spokesperson, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

A Palace advisory said Andanar would hold a press briefing as "acting presidential spokesperson" later in the day.

Andanar replaces Karlos Nograles, who resigned as Cabinet Secretary and Palace acting spokesman after his appointment as chairman of the Civil Service Commission.

Andanar was a television news anchor and radio commentator before he was appointed as PCOO chief in 2016.

He will lead his first Palace press briefing on Tuesday with National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Undersecretary Rosemarie Edillon.

FROM OUR ARCHIVES