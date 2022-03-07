Karlo Nograles is new Civil Service Commission chief

Civil Service Commission Chairman Karlo Nograles took his oath March 7, 2022 before President Rodrigo Duterte in Malacañang Palace. Photo courtesy of Malacañang.

MANILA (UPDATE)— Cabinet Secretary and acting presidential spokesman Karlo Nograles has been appointed by President Rodrigo Duterte as chairman of the Civil Service Commission, Malacañang said Monday.

Photos shared by Malacañang showed that Nograles took his oath before Duterte earlier in the day.

Nograles told reporters that all three positions he held are currently vacant: Cabinet Secretary, acting Malacañang spokesman, and co-chair of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases.

Nograles replaces Alicia dela Rosa-Bala, who was appointed by the late former President Benigno Aquino III in 2015. She completed her 7-year term last February.

According to a document obtained by ABS-CBN, Nograles will serve as CSC chair for 7 years or until February 2, 2029.

Duterte in November last year tapped Nograles, who is from Davao City like him, as his acting spokesman, replacing Harry Roque, who is seeking a Senate seat.

REACTIONS

In a statement, the Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) welcomed the appointment of Nograles, noting his efforts in holding three positions under Duterte.

ARTA Secretary Jeremiah Belgica said they are looking forward to work with the official most especially on matters regarding ease of doing business and efficiency in government service.

"CabSec Nograles is a staunch supporter of ease of doing business. He is the co-chair of the [agency's] flagship program, the National Effort for the Harmonization of Efficient Measures of Inter-related Agencies (Nehemia), which is a sectoral-based streamlining effort that is directed towards speeding up and the realization of the eocio-Economic agenda of the Duterte administration," Belgica said.

Nograles is a lawyer and a former member of the House of Representatives.