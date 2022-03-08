MANILA - The camp of presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. said Tuesday that questions regarding his family's alleged P200 billion worth of estate tax liabilities must be directed to the Bureau of Internal Revenue.

After the BBM-Sara UniTeam's rally in Santa Maria, Bulacan, Marcos spokesman Atty. Vic Rodriguez said the BIR is the proper authority to answer queries about the alleged liabilities.

The camp of one of Marcos' rivals in the May elections, Manila Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso, has formally inquired with the BIR regarding the issue.

If elected president, Domagoso will go after the P200 billion in estate taxes that the family of Marcos supposedly failed to settle, the former's camp said Monday.

“I think a letter has been sent to the Bureau of Internal Revenue. And that is the best authority to reply to your question and to reply to that letter sent by another presidential candidate," Rodriguez said.

He refused to comment on the figure stated by Ernest Ramel, chairman of Aksyon Demokratiko, Domagoso's party.

“The amount came from the camp of a rival candidate. So I guess, for clarification as to the amount, it should be addressed to the one who raised the subject matter," Rodriguez said.

Asked how Marcos would treat the issue of the alleged tax liabilities should he win as president, Rodriguez replied, “We have a campaign to run. We have an election to win. First things first.”

- Report from Ina Reformina, ABS-CBN News

