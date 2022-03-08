Cebu Pacific reports Naga-Manila flight 'runway excursion' at NAIA

Medical personnel respond to an incident involving Cebu Pacific Flight DG 6112 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on Tuesday, March 8. Raoul Esperas

MANILA - Cebu Pacific Air on Tuesday said one of its planes "had a slight runway excursion," upon arrival at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

The incident involving DG 6112 (Naga-Manila flight) occurred around 11:45 am at the NAIA Terminal 3, the airline said in an advisory.

"All 42 passengers and four crew deplaned normally and are safe with no reported injuries. The passengers are being looked after and cared for," Cebu Pacific added.

In a separate advisory, Cebu Pacific said it is working to normalize operations after its CebGo plane was towed shortly after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

"All the affected passengers have been assisted accordingly and have left the airport. We are working on normalizing our operations as soon as possible," the country's largest carrier said.

"We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this has caused and we thank you for your kind understanding," it added.

Several flights to and from Manila were either put on hold or diverted to Clark due to the incident.

