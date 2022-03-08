MANILA - Philippine Airlines on Tuesday said some of its flights to and from Manila were placed on hold while some were diverted after a CebGo plane had a "slight runway excursion" at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.
ON HOLD FLIGHTS:
• PR720 Manila - London
• PR5682 Manila - Dammam
• PR658 Manila - Dubai
• PR684 Manila - Doha
MANILA-BOUND FLIGHTS DIVERTED TO CLARK:
• PR592 Saigon - Manila
• PR2522 Cagayan de Oro - Manila
• PR2142 Iloilo - Manila
As of writing, aviation authorities were towing the plane off the runway.
More details to follow.