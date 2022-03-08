Medical personnel respond to an incident involving Cebu Pacific Flight DG 6112 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on Tuesday, March 8. Raoul Esperas

MANILA - Philippine Airlines on Tuesday said some of its flights to and from Manila were placed on hold while some were diverted after a CebGo plane had a "slight runway excursion" at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

ON HOLD FLIGHTS:

• PR720 Manila - London

• PR5682 Manila - Dammam

• PR658 Manila - Dubai

• PR684 Manila - Doha

MANILA-BOUND FLIGHTS DIVERTED TO CLARK:

• PR592 Saigon - Manila

• PR2522 Cagayan de Oro - Manila

• PR2142 Iloilo - Manila

As of writing, aviation authorities were towing the plane off the runway.

LOOK: Cebu Pacific flight towed away from the NAIA runway.



Some flights are on-hold, others diverted to Clark International Airport. pic.twitter.com/fy5nsvbuyz — Jacque Manabat (@jacquemanabat) March 8, 2022

More details to follow.