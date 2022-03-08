Home  >  Business

LIST: Flights diverted, on-hold after CebGo incident in NAIA

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 08 2022 01:45 PM

Medical personnel respond to an incident involving Cebu Pacific Flight DG 6112 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 on Tuesday, March 8. Raoul Esperas
MANILA - Philippine Airlines on Tuesday said some of its flights to and from Manila were placed on hold while some were diverted after a CebGo plane had a "slight runway excursion" at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

ON HOLD FLIGHTS: 

• PR720 Manila - London 
• PR5682 Manila - Dammam 
• PR658 Manila - Dubai 
• PR684 Manila - Doha 

MANILA-BOUND FLIGHTS DIVERTED TO CLARK:

• PR592 Saigon - Manila 
• PR2522 Cagayan de Oro - Manila 
• PR2142 Iloilo - Manila

As of writing, aviation authorities were towing the plane off the runway.

More details to follow. 

