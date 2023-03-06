Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo. Photo from Governor Roel Ragay Degamo Facebook page

MANILA — Negligence on the part of security played a part in the recent killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo, Philippine National Police Chief Gen. Rodolfo Azurin Jr. said Monday.

Degamo was killed Satuday after he was shot inside his private compound in Pamplona town. Eight others were killed while 13 persons were wounded.

"We admit na meron talagang negligence doon sa nangyari diyan, na naging lax talaga yung security. Medyo sabi ko nga nasa comfort zone kasi yung subject," Azurin said in an interview.

(We admit that there was a negligence with what happened, security was lax. The subject was in his comfort zone.)

Azurin made the statement after he was asked if there were any checkpoints in the area that noticed the perpetrators, who were armed and wearing military uniforms but rode unmarked and private vehicles.

Azurin assured that heads would roll in the police force after the crime.

"I already ordered the command group to look into the possible reshuffling, probably ng mga (of) personnel," Azurin said.

"Nagkulang ba tayo sa intel? Nagkulang ba tayo sa pag-abiso sa ating VIP considering nga na alam natin yung threat level ni Gov. Degamo?" he said.

(Did we lack in intelligence reports? Did we lack in notifying our VIP considering we know the threat level against Degamo?)

The country's top cop said police investigators now have a lead to the mastermind behind the killing, but he declined to bare further details to avoid compromising follow-up operations.

Azurin told reporters that police investigators are now coordinating with the Philippine Army to check on the background of the perpetrators, who were former servicemen of the Army.

The PNP chief said he considered the remarks of House Speaker Martin Romualdez as a challenge.

Romualdez earlier urged the national police to take immediate action following the recent string of attacks against local officials.

In response, Azurin said the PNP was working hard to solve all crimes in the country.

"It's just unfortunate na lahat itong mga nakaraang patayan na nangyari in the past are elected or appointed government officials but ang attitude natin dapat dito is we should all be concerned for every Filipino that are being killed on a daily basis," he said.

(It's just unfortunate that all the killings that happened in the past are of elected or appointed government officials but our attitude here is we should all be concerned for every Filipino that are being killed on a daily basis.)

The PNP is now planning to suspend Permit To Carry Firearms Outside of Residence in the province of Negros Oriental, Azurin said.

Authorities are also planning to conduct checkpoints in critical areas to ensure that no similar incident will happen in the province while additional Special Action Force troopers will be deployed there as part of the peacekeeping force, Azurin said.

