Photo from Partido Lakas ng Masa's Facebook page.

MANILA — The Partido Lakas ng Masa, which is fielding Leody De Guzman and Walden Bello as its standard bearer for Halalan 2022, has completed its senatorial bets, the group said Sunday.

The Labor and Ecology Advocates for Democracy (LEAD) slate is led by the party’s candidates labor lawyer Luke Espiritu, and environmental advocates Roy Cabonegro and David D’Angelo.

De Guzman said their senatorial candidates are a mix of human rights and labor advocates, as he seeks to end labor malpractices and change a system of governance "driven by elites."

Nine guest candidates endorsing other standard-bearers will be completing the PLM's list.

They include Teddy Baguilat, Leila De Lima, Chel Diokno, Risa Hontiveros, and Sonny Matula, who are all senatorial candidates of Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan.

De Guzman earlier described Hontiveros, de Lima, and Diokno as non-party-mates he trusts.

Neri Colmenares and Bong Labog of the Makabayang Koalisyon ng Mamamayan (Makabayan) bloc who are also endorsing the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem, are also guest candidates of the PLM.

While De Guzman had no problem with the Makabayan's move to support Robredo and Pangilinan, progressive group Laban Ng Masa, led by Bello, called it "erroneous", saying that the "lesser-evil strategy" may pave the way for the return of a Marcos and a Duterte to power.

Miriam Defensor-Santiago's former staff Anges Bailen also made it to the cut of PLM's slate, as well Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso and Dr. Willie Ong's senatorial bet Samira Gutoc.

