Number of COVID-19 patients admitted at St. Luke’s doubled recently, says hospital exec

The number of patients with COVID-19 admitted at St. Luke’s Medical Center nearly doubled in the past few days, according to the hospital's chief medical officer.

Dr. Benjamin Campomanes said this was an indication of public complacency over health protocols.

“Akala natin tapos na pero nakikita natin na dumadami na naman so kailangan mag-ingat tayo,” Campomanes said in an interview on Teleradyo on Saturday.

"We have seen a steady increase in the rise ng COVID cases. This week alone, 'yung dati nating siguro max na 35, mga 50 to 60 na ngayon ang mga COVID beds na occupied ng mga pasyente."

Although their hospitals are not yet fully occupied, the surge should raise alarm.

“Quite alarming. Halos double ang increase ng kaso. Dumami talaga from 30 to 35 naging 60 to 65 na ngayon. Dumoble, pero hindi pa kami puno. Ang puno 102 sa Global (Taguig), and 104 sa Quezon City, 'yun ang puno kami,” Campomanes said.

“This comprises about 60 percent of our total COVID beds allotted to the hospitals kaya 'yung ibang mga tao sinasabing nagbubukas na ng ibang COVID wards kasi 'yun talaga 'yung allotment. Kasi ang nangyari sinara natin ibang COVID wards kasi konti lang 'yung naka-admit, pero this week tumaas nga ng ganu'ng numero.”

On Saturday, the Philippines logged 3,439 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, the highest daily jump in more than 4 months, as the country continued to see a surge in infections.

The day’s cases pushed the country’s cumulative tally to 591,138, according to the Department of Health (DOH). This is also the second-straight day that new infections were over 3,000.

This is the highest daily tally since Oct. 12 last year, data showed, when the country recorded 3,545 fresh cases.

The DOH blamed the increase on the public's non-compliance to health protocols.

According to OCTA, the COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila is rising steadily as daily coronavirus cases continue to increase, too, a trend pointing to a possible "overwhelming" surge of infections in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The OCTA said in a report that the number of new COVID-19 cases in the NCR continued to increase, as it tallied over 900 new infections per day from February 26 to March 4.

According to the analysts, the ratio of people testing positive for COVID-19 in the region increased to an average of 7 percent over the past 7 days and has risen by 1-percentage point every week.

Meanwhile, about 1,500 health workers of St. Luke’s have been inoculated.

