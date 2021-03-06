PH records 3,439 new COVID-19 cases, highest since Oct. 12

People wearing face masks as a precaution against COVID-19 pass in front of stalls selling various fruits and vegetables in Quezon City on March 4, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines on Saturday logged 3,439 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases, the highest daily jump in over 4 months, as the country continued to see a surge in infections.

The day’s cases pushed the country’s cumulative tally to 591,138, according to the Department of Health (DOH). This is also the second-straight day that new infections were over 3,000.

This is the highest daily tally since Oct. 12 last year, data showed, when the country recorded 3,545 fresh cases.

Active infections reached 43,323, with 95.7 of the patients experiencing mild symptoms or are asymptomatic.

ABS-CBN News Data Analytics Head Edson Guido said the number of active cases on Saturday are considered the highest since Oct. 24.

Recoveries increased by 160 to 535,350, the health department said. The virus, meanwhile, claimed 42 more lives, raising the country’s death toll to 12,465.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier in the day said the recent spike in new COVID-19 cases was because of Filipinos’ failure to comply with minimum health standards. The detected local presence of COVID-19 variants just played a factor, she added.

The OCTA Research Group said in a report released Friday that the number of new COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila continued to increase as the health department recorded more cases of the South African variant in the region this week.

The researchers believe the surge of cases in Metro Manila could have been caused by the COVID-19 variants that have entered the country.

