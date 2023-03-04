Governors slam killing of Degamo

Police cordon off the the home of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo in Barangay San Isidro, Sto. Nuebe in Pamplona after he was shot by still unknown assailants Saturday morning. PNP handout

The League of Governors of the Philippines has condemned the fatal shooting of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo, who was killed in cold blood inside his private compound in Pamplona town Saturday morning.

“Violence has no place in a civilized society governed by the rule of law. The impunity reared its ugly head yet again when several men in full battle gear shoot upon Gov. Roel Degamo of Negros Oriental, killing him and wounding several people,” the League of Governors said in a statement.

In the same statement, the organization also called for a swift probe on the killing.

“The League also calls upon the Department of Justice particularly the National Bureau of Investigation, and the Philippine National Police to conduct a thorough investigation and to bring to justice this people responsible for this dastardly act,” it said.

Degamo was pronounced dead on arrival at a private hospital a little over an hour after the attack, according to his close ally Siaton Mayor Fritz Diaz.

Other local officials were reportedly hurt in the attack and were receiving medical treatment, including Provincial Health Officer Liland Estacion and Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer Marlo Quilnet.

His wife, Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo, said in a video statement that 5 others died with the governor in the attack, but did not give more details.