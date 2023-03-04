Members of Bantag Dagat clean up the shore affected by an oil spill in Barangay Tagumpay, Pola, Oriental Mindoro on March 2,2023. Russel Tan, Pola Oriental Mindoro Official Page



MANILA — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) will ask the help of the Japanese government to contain the oil spill in Oriental Mindoro, Secretary Jaime Bautista said on Saturday.



Bautista said they will start reaching out on Monday through the Japanese embassy and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).



“Siguro hihingi kami ng tulong sa Japanese government dahil… malaki ang kakayahan ng Japanese government na matulungan tayo para hindi masyado kumalat yung oil spill sa ating mga islands sa Mindoro,” he said during a media forum in Quezon City.



“Magsisimula pa lang, wala pa – sa Monday,” he told reporters during a chance interview.



He also hoped the oil spill would not reach Verde Island in Batangas, as this is a protected area. The Philippine Coast Guard earlier this day said the oil spill already reached Caluya in Antique.



The MT Princess Empress sank with its cargo of 800,000 liters of industrial fuel oil as it sailed into rough seas off Naujan, Oriental Mindoro on Tuesday.



Marine experts have said over 24,000 hectares of coral reef area in the Mindoro provinces alone may be at risk from the oil spill.