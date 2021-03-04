487,200 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines arrive in PH via COVAX facility

Courtesy of PCOO-OGMPA

MANILA — The Philippines on Thursday received its first batch of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines through global vaccine-sharing initiative COVAX Facility, a boost in its immunization drive following the arrival of Chinese vaccine CoronaVac Sunday.

The shipment of 487,200 doses touched down in Manila around 7:19 p.m., a few minutes earlier than expected, via a KLM flight from Belgium. The plane is now at the Villamor Air Base in Pasay City.

It was the second batch of vaccines to reach the country following the arrival of COVID-19 jabs from China's Sinovac on Sunday.

The jabs are separate from the 17 million doses that the private sector and local governments procured, presidential adviser for entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion earlier said.

The Philippines is set to get a total of 5.6 million COVID-19 shots from COVAX. The government will pay for one-fourth of these doses, while the rest will be given for free, officials had said.

Earlier Thursday, the WHO said over 4.5 million AstraZeneca doses would be delivered to the Philippines from March to May via the vaccine-sharing platform.

Shots developed by UK's AstraZeneca, Pfizer-BioNTech, and Sinovac have emergency use authorization in the Philippines.

Regulators have also allowed the "compassionate use" of 10,000 doses of a vaccine from China's Sinopharm for President Rodrigo Duterte's security detail.

The Philippines has so far negotiated term sheets for 148 million doses of coronavirus vaccines from 7 pharmaceutical groups, the bulk of which are expected to arrive in the second and third quarters of this year.

It aims to inoculate 70 million adults, or two-thirds of the country's 108 million people, to achieve herd immunity.

The Philippines as of Thursday has recorded 584,667 coronavirus infections, including 12,404 deaths and 37,226 active cases, the highest since October 31.

— With a report from Reuters