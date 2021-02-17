AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines to arrive by early March: official

A vial of AstraZeneca coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine is pictured at St. Mary's Hospital, in Phoenix Park in Dublin, Ireland, February 14, 2021. Clodagh Kilcoyne, Reuters/File Photo

MANILA - Some 5 to 8 million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines under global alliance COVAX Facility are expected to arrive in the Philippines between late February and early March, the presidential adviser for entrepreneurship said Wednesday.

The jabs are separate from the 17 million doses that the private sector and local governments procured, said presidential adviser for entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion.

"Sa COVAX lahat 'yan sa government. Sa 17 million, about 6 million of that is para sa private sector," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(Vaccines from COVAX are all for the government. Meantime, out of the 17 million, about 6 million of that is for the private sector.)

"Di pa kasama dito 'yung AstraZeneca na manggagaling sa COVAX para sa national government. Ito ay dadating dito, ang balita late February early March between 5 to 8 million doses."

(The AstraZeneca vaccines from COVAX facility for the national government is not yet included. These will arrive late February, early March, between 5 to 8 million doses.

The private sector is in talks with Moderna to procure some 8 million doses and is also eyeing buying from Novovax, Concepcion said.

"Ito lang for now is the ang supply line na nakikita namin na puwedeng pumasok ang private sector at LGU," he said.

(These are the only supply lines we see for now that the private sector and LGU can tap.)