Philippines to get 20 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine - Roque

A medical worker receives the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at CHU Tivoli hospital in La Louviere, Belgium, Jan. 18, 2021. Yves Herman, Reuters

MANILA — Malacanang confirmed on Tuesday that the Philippines will get from Moderna 20 million doses of vaccine against the novel coronavirus.

Authorities have signed a term sheet for the Moderna jabs, said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque.

The Philippine embassy in Washington announced last week that Manila is in the final stages of negotiations for the procurement of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Ambassador Jose Manuel "Babe" Romualdez, the Philippines would be able to secure a "minimum" of 10 million vaccine doses from the firm, to be delivered by the middle of this year.

And the agreement allows the "option to purchase an additional 10 million doses," he said.

Roque said the Philippines already has term sheets with 3 other COVID-19 vaccine makers, namely, Novavax, AstraZeneca from the UK, and China's Sinovac.

The government aims to begin immunization next month, hoping to inoculate 70 million people, or two-thirds of its population, this year.

Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 shots are authorized for use in Europe and the United States.

According to a Reuters report, the two aren’t well-suited to lower-income countries.

Pfizer’s, which has already secured an EUA from the Philippines' Food and Drug Administration, has to be stored at -70°C, requiring costly equipment and infrastructure, and is expensive at roughly US$20 (£14.50) a dose.

Moderna’s, however, can be kept in a standard refrigerator for up to 30 days, but is even more expensive. The FDA has yet to receive Moderna's application for EUA in the Philippines.

Low- and middle-income countries have consequently struck few direct deals to buy these vaccines.

Currently, the FDA is assessing the EUA applications of AstraZeneca, Gamaleya Institute of Russia, and Sinovac from China.

- With a report from Reuters



More details to follow.

