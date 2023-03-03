MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) on Friday said it is not suspending classes for the expected massive transport strike next week.

"On the part of DepEd, there will be no suspension of classes," DepEd spokesperson Michael Poa said.

Instead, he said those who won't be able to attend face-to-face classes for the weeklong protest "should be allowed to continue learning through Alternative Delivery Modes," which include online classes and modules.

Many schools have announced that they are temporarily implementing online learning for most of the duration of the transport strike, which would run from March 6 to 12.

About 40,000 jeepney and UV express drivers, under the Alliance of Concerned Transport Organizations, Manibela, and Piston, are reportedly expected to join the strike.

This is in protest of the planned phaseout of traditional jeepneys in favor of modern electric vehicles.

—with a report from Jaehwa Bernardo, ABS-CBN News