MANILA — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on Wednesday said it was still open to talks with transport groups on the modernization of public utility vehicles (PUV), ahead of a planned transport strike next week.

In a public briefing, LTFRB Technical Divison Chief Joel Bolano said they would meet with groups supportive of the modernization program on Friday.

He also noted that Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista had initiated talks with transport groups on the modernization program, but these did not push through.

"Nakakalungkot nga kasi iyong mga nakaraang araw, mismong ang ating butihing secretary, si Secretary Bautista ang nag-open or nag-initiate ng diyalogo subalit hindi po ito natuloy," Bolano said.

(It is saddening because in the past few days, Secretary Bautista opened dialogues but they did not happen.)

"Bukas pa rin po ang LTFRB at DOTr at patuloy natin na gagawan ng paraan ang pakikipagdiyalogo sa kanila,” Bolano said.

(The LTFRB and DOTr are still open to talks and are looking for ways to hold dialogues with transport groups.)

About 40,000 jeepney and UV express drivers are reportedly expected to go on strike from March 6 to 12, in protest of the planned phaseout of traditional jeepneys in favor of modern electric vehicles.

But Bolano expressed doubt that the number of drivers going on strike would be that high, noting that about 61 percent of jeepney drivers and 72 percent of UV express drivers are expected to comply with the modernization program.

“Tinitingnan din natin iyong datos na kung ilan iyong mga sasama base po dito sa mga datos na ito,” he said.

(We are looking at data to determine how many drivers will join the strike.)

“May mga inter-agency meetings din po ang LTFRB para po mapaghandaan, but hangga’t maaari po sana ay matuloy po iyong mga pakikipag-usap para hindi po maituloy po itong strike sa Monday.”

(The LTFRB has held inter-agency meetings to prepare for Monday's strike, but as much as possible, we hope that the dialogues continue to prevent the strike from pushing through.)

Bolano also responded to the appeal of some lawmakers to again defer the phaseout of traditional units due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Marami na rin pong mga issuances ang LTFRB at DOTr patungkol po doon sa modernization na patuloy po na nag-i-extend na itong ating programa upang pakinggan po iyong kanilang mga issues and concerns," he said.

(The LTFRB and DOTr have issued multiple orders to defer the modernization program to listen to groups' issues and concerns.)

"Patuloy din pong inaaral ng ahensiya para ho [alamin] kung saan po lalong makakatulong ang ating gobyerno doon sa kanilang mga pangangailangan sa pag-comply doon sa ating modernization."

(The agency is also studying how the government can help drivers to meet their needs in complying with the modernization.)

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. himself expressed support for the move to modernize PUVs, but said that proper implementation of the policy was needed.

Marcos also said that while modernization was necessary to reduce costs for passengers, it was "not urgent" because current infrastructure for modern transport still needs to be built.

— With a report from Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News