Senate OKs resolution recommending resumption of face-to-face classes

MANILA - The Senate on Tuesday adopted a resolution recommending the conduct of face-to-face classes in areas where there are few or zero COVID-19 cases.

"Distance learning has its advantages especially at a time of pandemic where health and safety are of utmost priority. However, face-to-face learning remains a necessity for education. This was also the recommendation of our very own Secretary Leonor Briones last December," Senate President Vicente Sotto III said in his sponsorship speech for Senate Resolution No. 663 that the chamber adopted.

"We need to get back on track, not only for our economy but also for our education system," he said.

The call for the immediate holding of face-to-face classes in select areas or municipalities will serve as a “pilot testing” on what ideal practices should the government follow in safely allowing students to go back to classrooms and learn amid the pandemic.

Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian, main sponsor of SRN 668 which has the same objective as SRN 663, said in a speech Monday that amid the implementation of distance learning through the distribution of modules and holding of online classes as part of safety measures, a deterioration in the capabilities of learners has been observed.

“The inescapable conclusion drawn from the data is that as many as 25 million Filipino learners enrolled in the basic education system are being left behind by their learner peers throughout the region and across the world," said Gatchalian, chair of the Senate Committee on Basic Education.

"After all, the preliminary assessment of the committee is that blended learning under the Basic Education- Learning Continuity Program of the DepEd has failed to provide a stable and passable level of educational quality, despite the best efforts of our students, teachers, and parents during these unprecedented times,” he said.

“Keeping Filipino learners up to par with international standards of academic achievement and personal development would require the gradual reimplementation of face-to- face classes in relatively low-risk COVID areas pursuant to stringent public health, hygiene, and sanitary policies and protocols."

Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto said the students now "may end up as the 'lost generation' if the return to normalcy will be 'slowed down by vaccine shortage, and if we fail to adjust to and invest in new learning modes."

President Rodrigo Duterte has repeatedly not allowed the holding of pilot testing of in-person classes, saying "I am not ready to lose the lives of our young people."

Under SRN 668, the Senate recommends the resumption of "1,065 public schools as identified by the Department of Education (DepEd)."

Among the lawmakers who also signed the resolution are Senators Nancy Binay, Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, Grace Poe, Pia Cayetano, Joel Villanueva, and Sonny Angara.

A resolution simply expresses a legislative chamber's opinion on an issue, and is not presented to the President for action.

"More than 50 percent" of students were in favor of attending in-person classes, Briones earlier said, citing a DepEd survey.

A "significant portion" of teachers also want to hold limited in-person classes while parents remain undecided on the matter, she said, noting that prolonged school closures may have an impact on the psychosocial welfare of students.

The Philippines is the lone Southeast Asian nation that has yet resume face-to-face classes about a year after the COVID-19 pandemic crippled public movement worldwide.

