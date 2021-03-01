Senators recommend pilot testing of limited face-to-face classes

MANILA – Several senators filed on Monday a resolution calling for a pilot testing of limited face-to-face classes in over 1,000 public schools in the country.

At least 7 senators filed Senate Resolution No. 668, which recommended the “immediate launch of the pilot testing of localized limited face-to-face classes in the 1,065 public schools as identified by the Department of Education.”

“The pilot testing will enable the DepEd to gather evidence on the ground to guide its framework for the safe reopening of schools,” the senators said in the resolution.

“The pilot testing will also guide the DepEd to set up specific standards and health protocols to reopen schools safely,” they added.

The senators saw the need to reopen schools as “the prolonged pandemic school closures have adversely affected the learners’ education.”

Among the lawmakers who signed the resolution are Senators Sherwin Gatchalian, Nancy Binay, Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, Grace Poe, Pia Cayetano, Joel Villanueva, and Sonny Angara.

President Rodrigo Duterte had rejected the Department of Education’s proposed pilot test for in-person classes in the country as the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program was yet to begin at the time.

But on Sunday, Duterte said he would still not allow the resumption of in-person classes even as vaccines against COVID-19 had arrived.

Various groups have called on the government to safely reopen schools and conduct in-person classes, saying that the current distance learning setup is no longer feasible due to several issues faced by students, parents, and teachers.

