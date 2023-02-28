Metro Manila Development Authority Acting Chairman Atty. Don Artes talks to the media during the press conference formally launching the MMDA Rescue Training Center at the MMDA office in Makati City on Feb. 16, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Only the passage of a law can abolish the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), its acting chairman Romando Artes said on Tuesday.



He was reacting to the call of a lawmaker to abolish the MMDA, which would supposedly be in line with the Marcos administration’s rightsizing plan.



“Batas ang nag-create at nagbigay ng buhay sa MMDA. Batas din ang puwedeng pumatay o magtanggal ng buhay diyan. Kung sa tingin ng Kongreso at sasang-ayunan ng pangulo na na-outlive na ng MMDA ang kaniyang purpose... we leave it up to them ano ang magiging decision. Mag-a-abide kami,” Artes told reporters in Pasay City.



(The MMDA was created and given life through a law. Only a law can kill it. If Congress thinks and the president will agree that the MMDA has outlived its purpose... we leave the decision to them. We will abide.)

He cited Republic Act No. 7924, the law that created the MMDA.

“Kung ia-abolish ang MMDA, kailangan i-amend ang batas na ito na nag-create sa MMDA,” Artes said.

(If they will abolish the MMDA, they need to amend the law that created it.)



In his privilege speech on Monday, Manila 3rd District Rep. Joel Chua said the abolition of the MMDA would help reduce redundant operations.

According to Chua, the MMDA has encroached on the jurisdiction of local government units by conducting home demolitions, clearing roads and sidewalks, and enforcing rules without coordinating with the LGUs.



The congressman added that the functions of the MMDA could be left to a new National Capital Region (NCR) Coordinating Council.



But Artes said, “Wala naman sigurong redundant sa functions dahil ang aming ginagawa ay coordination sa ibang ahensya, tulad ng flood control sa DPWH (Department of Public Works and Highways), traffic sa LGUs, basura sa LGUs. I don’t think may duplication sa functions ng MMDA.”



(There are probably no redundant functions because what we do is coordinate with other agencies, such as in flood control with the DPWH, and traffic and waste management with the LGUs. I don't think there's a duplication in functions of the MMDA.)



Created by Presidential Decree 824 issued by then President Ferdinand Marcos Sr., the MMDA started out as the Metro Manila Commission (MMC) on November 7, 1975.

On January 9, 1990, during the administration of then President Corazon Aquino, the MMC became the Metro Manila Authority (MMA) through Executive Order No. 392.



The agency was officially renamed as MMDA on March 1, 1995 through the passage of Republic Act 7924. Then President Fidel Ramos appointed the late former Malabon Mayor Prospera Oreta as the first MMDA chairperson.



FREE RIDES DURING WEEKLONG STRIKE

The MMDA acting chairman said the agency would provide free transportation to commuters who will be affected should the 7-day transport strike next week push through.

“Nag-usap na kami kanina ni [Interior Secretary Benhur] Abalos. May ilalabas siyang memorandum para sa LGUs,“ Artes said, adding that the agency would also coordinate with transport officials.

(We talked with Abalos. He will issue a memorandum for LGUs.)



Various groups are staging a week-long strike affecting jeepney and UV Express vehicles from March 6 to protest the government’s transport modernization program.



The strike is the first major coordinated strike since full passenger capacity resumed in March last year following the easing of pandemic restrictions.



Artes also led the inauguration of the Libertad Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and wastewater interceptor in Pasay City on Tuesday.



The Libertad STP will treat wastewater coming from Tripa de Gallina, dubbed as the “main polluter” discharging wastewater to the Libertad Channel and drains into Manila Bay.



“Ang ultimate goal ng pagtatayo ng mga STP ay para pagdating ng araw, malanguyan po ang Manila Bay ng ating mga kababayan dito sa NCR," Artes said.

(The ultimate goal for building the STPs is so that residents of NCR could one day swim in Manila Bay.)

