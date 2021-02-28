Duterte wants to go to China, thank Xi for COVID-19 shots

President Rodrigo Duterte holds a vial of the COVID-19 vaccine from Beijing-based drug maker Sinovac Biotech. The Philippines on Sunday received its first vaccine delivery of 600,000 Sinovac shots that China donated. PCOO-OGMPA

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday said he intended to visit China and thank his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping for donating to the Philippines its first official supply of COVID-19 shots.

"Towards, maybe at the end of the year, when everything has settled down, I intend to make a short visit to China, to just shake hands with President Xi Jinping, and to personally thank him for this donation," Duterte said in a welcome ceremony for.

Duterte said the donation of 600,000 vaccine doses from Beijing-based pharmaceutical group Sinovac Biotech was the only batch "that was carried by a Chinese government plane,"

"Iyong iba kinukuha doon sa China, dito hinatid sa atin. Maraming salamat po," he said.

(Other countries get the donation from China, ours was delivered here. Thank you very much.)

The military will get 100,000 doses from the donation and the rest will go to select health workers of the country, which has recorded some 576,000 COVID-19 cases and has lagged behind its Southeast Asian neighbors in securing vaccines.

The President urged the public to "get vaccinated at the soonest possible time, and be our partner in preventing the further spread of this disease."

"With the entire nation’s support, I am confident we will claim victory in this pandemic. Panahon ngayon para magbayanihan (this is the time to work together)," he said.

The Philippine General Hospital and other medical facilities are set to hold the country's first vaccinations on Monday, said Carlito Galvez Jr, chief implementer of the National Task Force Against COVID-19.