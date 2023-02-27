

MANILA -- The House of Representatives on Monday approved on third and final reading the bill granting Filipino citizenship to Canadian vlogger Kyle Douglas Jennerman.

The House approved on final reading House Bill 7185 in a 244-0-4 vote.

During the hearing for the bill earlier, Justice Committee chair Juliet Ferrer reminded the vlogger that Filipino citizenship is a privilege which comes with responsibilities, and that he shouldn't make them regret granting the citizenship.

When asked if he would abandon his Canadian citizenship, Jennermann vowed to be the best Filipino he can be.

"I will have to do whatever I have to do to be the best Filipino I can be. I think that it would be very difficult to disconnect myself from Canada having been grown and raised there," Jennermann said.

In her explanatory note, Biñan, Laguna Rep. Len Alonte explained that Jennermann is a Canadian national who found himself enamored with the Philippines.