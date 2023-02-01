House panel OKs Filipino citizenship for Canadian vlogger

MANILA -- The House Justice Committee on Wednesday approved a bill granting Filipino citizenship to popular Canadian vlogger Kyle Jennermann who has been promoting the Philippines to the world.

The panel approved House Bill 1764 authored by Biñan, Laguna Rep. Len Alonte.

Justice Committee Chair Juliet Ferrer reminded the vlogger that Filipino citizenship is a privilege which comes with responsibilities, and that he shouldn't make them regret granting the citizenship.

"It is a privilege but you also have responsibility. As a citizen, you will also have responsibilities to the country to be a good citizen and not to be a burden," Ferrer said.

When asked if he would abandon his Canadian citizenship, Jennermann vowed to be the best Filipino he can be.

"I will have to do whatever I have to do to be the best Filipino I can be. I think that it would be very difficult to disconnect myself from Canada having grown and been raised there," Jennermann said.

Jennermann told lawmakers that he has visited almost all of the provinces of the Philippines, except for one.

"The one that I haven't been to yet is the province of Sulu... I highly would like to go there," Jennermann said.

In her explanatory note, Alonte explained that Jennermann is a Canadian national who found himself enamored with the Philippines.

"Stuck with this belief, 'Kulas,' which is the nickname that Jennermann was given several years ago by one of the manongs whom he met in one of his travels, lived with a purpose: introduce the Philippines to the rest of the world through the internet with his vlogs," Alonte said.

The bill will be submitted to the plenary session for action.

