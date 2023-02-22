Handout photo.

MANILA -- The House of Representatives on Wednesday has approved on second reading a bill granting Filipino citizenship to popular Canadian vlogger Kyle Jennermann who has been promoting the Philippines to the world.

House Bill 1764 granting Filipino citizenship to Jennermann was filed by Biñan City Rep. Marlyn Alonte.

“Naniniwala tayong ang panukalang batas na ito ay hindi lamang para sa kapakanan ni Kulas kung 'di ito ay magbibigay daan sa mas malalim at malawak na pagkilala sa angking talino at galing ng lahing Filipino,” Alonte said.

“Stuck with this belief, 'Kulas,' which is the nickname that Jennermann was given several years ago by one of the manongs whom he met in one of his travels, lived with a purpose: introduce the Philippine to the rest of the world through the internet with his vlogs,” she added.

Alonte noted how Jennermann has contributed on documenting the rich culture of the Philippines through his vlogs.

“Kyle Jennermann's contributions to the promotion of Filipino culture and identity to the rest of the world make him deserving to be a naturalized Filipino,” she said.

Jennerman was elated by the approval of the naturalization bill.

“It was an incredibly emotional hearing, and I am so grateful for everything that was shared and discussed. I am so grateful for the time given to me to share about my life in the Philippines and deep appreciation for this country,” Jennermann said in a Facebook post.

“I am also beyond inspired to share that many of the congressmen and congresswomen in the hearing have now become authors of the bill, supporting its hopeful approval in plenary. It is hard to put into words how thankful I am,” he added.

