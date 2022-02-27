Pedestrians pass through a heavily congested EDSA traffic in Makati City on February 24, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – The number coding scheme may be expanded once Metro Manila shifts to Alert Level 1, an official of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said on Sunday.

The MMDA's statement follows the announcement by the country's COVID-19 policy body that the National Capital Region and 38 other areas will be placed under the least restrictive quarantine classification starting March.

MMDA Special Operations Group head Bong Nebrija said the agency may expand the traffic scheme after looking at the traffic volume in Metro Manila.

"It may take 3 days to one week for us to get a volume count," Nebrija said in Balitaan sa Maynila virtual presser.

The current number coding is implemented from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. during weekdays, covering private vehicles.

“Titignan natin if that still holds. Kailangan dagdagan sa umaga, kailangan ba natin gawin buong araw? Eh makikita po natin yan depende sa volume na makukuha natin on the first week," Nebrija added.

(We'll see if that still holds. Do we also need to do it in the morning or make it whole day? That will depend on the volume we will see on the first week.)

The Philippines posted a positivity rate of 5 percent on Sunday, which was the lowest so far this year.

