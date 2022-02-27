People visit a commercial center in Manila on February 22, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines confirmed 1,038 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the country’s total to 3,661,049.

The positivity rate was also at 5 percent, which was the lowest so far this year, and the lowest since Dec. 27 last year.

The Department of Health also reported 1,999 new recoveries, pushing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 3,551,687.

This means that the country has a total of 52,961 active cases as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

Fifty one new deaths from COVID-19 were also reported pushing the death toll to 56,401.

A health official earlier said Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, CAR, the Ilocos Region, and Cagayan Valley can de-escalate to Alert Level 1 by March as cases fall and because of their high vaccination rate.

The head of a doctors' group meanwhile cautioned that it is still unclear whether the COVID-19 situation in the Philippines is already entering into an endemic stage.

Worldwide, the novel coronavirus has caused more than 434 million infections and over 5.9 million deaths since it was first reported in Wuhan, China in late 2019 according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center citing official reports.

The United States remains the most badly affected country with over 78.9 million infections and over 948,000 deaths.

Taking into account excess mortality linked to COVID-19, the World Health Organization has estimated that the overall death toll could be two to three times higher.

The Philippines’ first COVID-19 case was a 38-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, China.

The first COVID-19 death outside of China, was also recorded in the Philippines last year.

