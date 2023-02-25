The Philippines marked the 37th anniversary of the People Power Revolution that ended the two-decade rule of the late President Ferdinand Marcos, Sr., father and namesake of the incumbent leader, in Quezon City on Feb. 25, 2023. Karen de Guzman, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Saturday marked the 37th anniversary of the People Power Revolution that ended the two-decade rule of the late President Ferdinand Marcos, Sr., father and namesake of the incumbent leader.

A commemorative event was held in the morning at the EDSA People Power Monument along EDSA corner White Plains in Quezon City, with the theme, “EDSA 2023: Pagkakaisa Tungo sa Kapayapaan at Pagbangon.”

The celebration was led by the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP), in coordination with the Spirit of EDSA Foundation (SOEF), Quezon City Government, and other groups and government agencies.

Among the officials present were Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte, NHCP chair Rene Escalante and Christopher Carrion of the SOEF.

According to the NHCP, a holy mass will be offered at 10 a.m. at the Archdiocesan Shrine of Mary, Queen of Peace at the EDSA Shrine.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has initially declared Saturday, Feb. 25, as a special non-working day, but moved it a day earlier.

According to his latest proclamation, “The celebration of EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary may be moved from February 25 to 24 provided the historical significance of the EDSA People Power Revolution is maintained.”

On the eve of the People Power anniversary, Marcos Jr. was in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte for the Tan-ok ni Ilocano: Festival of Festivals.

The Feb. 25, 1986 EDSA People Power Revolution was the culmination of protests against the administration of Marcos Sr. that was marred by corruption and human rights violation during the Martial Law imposition from 1972. "It showcased to the world the remarkable resolve of the Filipino people" and "heralded an era of peace," according to the Official Gazette, the country's official journal.

The Philippines marked the 37th anniversary of the People Power Revolution that ended the two-decade rule of the late President Ferdinand Marcos, Sr., father and namesake of the incumbent leader, in Quezon City on Feb. 25, 2023. Karen de Guzman, ABS-CBN News

Marcos, Jr., who won last year's presidential elections and will serve until 2028, had previously defended his father's imposition of Martial Law from 1972 until 1981.

About 6 in 10 Filipinos believe the spirit of the EDSA Revolution is alive, according to a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey released Thursday.