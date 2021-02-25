VP Robredo urges Filipinos to unite vs pandemic, 'constant threat' on democracy

Vice President Leni Robredo speaks during a press conference on February 16, 2021 in light of the decision of the Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), to dismiss the entire electoral protest filed by defeated candidate Bongbong Marcos. Jay Ganzon, OVP

MANILA - Vice President Leni Robredo on Thursday urged Filipinos to unite against the COVID-19 pandemic as well as the "constant threat" on the country's democracy as the Philippines commemorated the 35th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution.

Robredo, who recently won the election protest filed against her by the son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos, warned against "efforts to revise history for the personal agenda of a powerful few."

"The challenge now is this: We must find within ourselves that strength, that faith, that fire to continue the work that remains to be done. And in doing so, we must find a way to walk forward together," she said in a statement.

"Ito ang pinakamahalagang aral ng EDSA, at ito rin mismo ang kailangan natin para malagpasan ang mga hamon ng pandemya at ng kasalukuyang panahon: Na ang sagot sa mga suliranin natin, hindi iisa, kundi bawat isa."

(This is the most important lesson of EDSA and it's what we need to overcome the pandemic's challenges: the answer to our problems is not one but each of us.)

The Filipino people are still in the "process of forging the nation we dreamt of, and fought for, on EDSA," Robredo said.

"Today, 35 years after, we renew our faith in this fundamental truth of EDSA: That our people, standing united, can never be defeated. We affirm this truth, even as we acknowledge that the promise of EDSA has not yet been completely fulfilled," she said.



"Today, we are reminded of what we can do, marching towards a shared horizon, bound not only by the crisis we face, but by our collective resolve to truly achieve the promise articulated 35 years ago—isang lipunang mas malaya, mas makatarungan, at mas makatao (a more free, just, and humane society)."

She added, "At dahil magkakasama tayo sa adhikaing ito, buo ang loob ko: Kayang-kaya nating abutin, kahit ang pinakamatatayog nating mga pangarap."

(And because we're in this together, I'm confident we can achieve even the highest of our dreams.)

