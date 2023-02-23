Suspect in killing of tourist from New Zealand surrenders

MANILA - A suspect in the killing of a tourist from New Zealand surrendered to authorities past midnight Friday, police said.

Southern Police Director Brig. Gen. Kirby Kraft said 5 witnesses including the New Zealander's girlfriend earlier identified the gunman as John Mar Manalo. Kraft said the suspect surrendered to authorities hours after Thursday's press conference.

"Sumuko po sa atin ang suspek...Natatakot daw siya, hindi siya involved sa krimen na iyon," he said in a TeleRadyo interview.

He said the suspect surrendered in Pasig.

Nicholas Peter Stacey, 34, was shot dead by motorcycle-riding assailants along Filmore Street, Barangay Palanan in Makati City Sunday night.

Metro Manila police said the back rider alighted and "pointed an unknown type of firearm to the witness and declared a hold-up while the rider parked the said motorcycle a few meters away."

The victim then "intervened and tried to grab the assailant’s weapon, but the suspect fired the gun and hit the victim's left chest, resulting in his death," according to NCRPO’s report.

The motorcycle-riding men fled toward Pasay City and stole the phone and wallet of Stacey’s girlfriend, authorities added.