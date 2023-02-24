The Philippine contingent composed of members of various agencies prepare before participating in search and rescue operations in quake-hit Turkey at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 in Pasay City on February 8, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Philippines' urban search and rescue (USAR) team has recovered more bodies in Adiyaman, one of the 10 provinces severely affected by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria earlier this month.

According to the Office of Civil Defense, Filipino responders have recovered the remains of 6 people buried under rubble in the whole duration of their search, rescue, and retrieval operations.

In total, the USAR team has swept through 36 buildings destroyed by the quake.

The team was earlier placed on standby as there was already a decrease in chances of finding signs of life and rescuing survivors.

Meanwhile, the Philippine emergency medical assistance team (PEMAT) treated a total of 938 patients from Feb. 11 to 23.

The team continues to provide medical assistance to the Philippine contingent, ensuring the welfare of the team with standby doctors and nurses.

The PEMAT field hospital was visited by contingents from the Malaysian Field Hospital to exchange knowledge in the field of hospital management, the OCD said.

The operations of the 82-person response team from the Philippines will end this Friday, Feb. 24. They are expected to return to Manila no later than March 1.