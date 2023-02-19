A photo taken with a drone shows an aerial view over collapsed buildings after an earthquake Antakya, district of Hatay, Turkey, 07 February 2023. Thousands of people died and thousands more were injured after major earthquakes struck southern Turkey and northern Syria on 06 February. Erdem Sahin, EPA-EFE.

MANILA - The Philippine Embassy in Ankara has confirmed the death of a Filipina and her three children.

In a statement released Sunday, the Philippine Embassy said the Filipina and her children, all of whom were previously reported missing in Antakya, have died and were already laid to rest by her Turkish husband.

"It is with deepest regret that the Embassy must confirm the passing of a Filipina housewife and her three children, previously reported missing under the rubble in Antakya. She and her children have been laid to rest by her Turkish husband, in accordance with Turkish tradition," the Embassy added.

The Embassy said it is currently hosting more than 20 families in its shelter, with over 70 individuals composed of overseas Filipinos, children, Turkish spouses and senior citizens.

They have also met more than 70 Filipinos who have decided to remain in their homes in the provinces in Turkey.

"The Embassy is accelerating its actions towards the repatriation of all qualified Filipino citizens who desire to return to the Philippines," it said, adding the Philippine government may assist those who want to stay in Turkey by referring them to housing and financial programs and other services offered by the Turkish government.

More than 46,000 people were confirmed killed in the massive earthquake, including 2 Filipinas, with the death toll still expected to climb as authorities continue to dig for bodies.

RELATED VIDEO