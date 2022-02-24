Taiwan factories to shoulder OFWs' quarantine cost: labor official



MANILA - Taiwan is in need of Filipino factory workers and has mandated employers to shoulder the cost of the nation's 21-day quarantine policy for overseas-sourced workers, a Philippine labor official said Thursday.

Taiwan has admitted that there is a "shortage" of laborers in its manufacturing sector and has re-allowed the entry of migrant workers last February 15, said Cesar Chavez Jr., labor attache at the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO)

"Marami pong kumpaniya na galing sa mainland China ang nagresettle o bumalik sa Taiwan," he told state television PTV.

(There are a lot of companies from mainland China that have resettled or returned to Taiwan.)

"Inaasahan po natin na libu-libong factory workers ang kailangan sa Taiwan sa susunod na buwan at taon," he said.

(We expect that they will be needing thousands of factory workers in the coming months and year.)

Under Taiwan's law, migrant workers must undergo a 14-day quarantine in a government facility and an additional 7-day quarantine at home or other preferred locations, Chavez said.

"Ang Taiwan government at kanilang mga employers ay obligated under the law na magpasahod during the quarantine period at lahat ng gagastusin during the quarantine... ay kanilang sasagutin," he said.

(The Taiwanese government and their employers are obligated under the law to provide salaries and shoulder the expenses of their workers who are in quarantine.)

Aside from securing work permits, those who wish to be employed in Taiwan must be fully vaccinated with a COVID-19 jab that has been accredited by the World Health Organization.

As of December 2021, of the 160,000 Filipinos in Taiwan, 142,000 are workers.

Of that number, 115,000 or 85 percent are employed in factories producing semiconductors, chips, computers and other electronic items, while some 26,000 others or 15 percent are domestic helped, Chavez said.