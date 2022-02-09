Watch more on iWantTFC

Tech powerhouse Taiwan will need some 100,000 workers in the next 2 years for its booming semiconductor industry as the world battles shortages of chips that have hit everything from cars and home appliances to smartphones and gaming consoles.

Atty. Cesar Chavez Jr., Philippine labor attache in Taiwan, said there is huge manpower demand in Taiwan due to the global chip shortage.

"We expect in the next 2 years, they will need at least 100,000 workers because they continue to expand. A lot are relocating from mainland China. They will expand production here and they will need workers such as engineers and technicians," he said in a TeleRadyo interview.

The Manila Economic and Cultural Office earlier said Taiwan is reopening to Filipino migrant workers starting Feb. 15.

MECO Resident Representative and Chairman Wilfredo Fernandez said OFWs must have complete documentary requirements include vaccination cards, RT-PCR test results, and quarantine compliance.

“Make sure all the documents you’ll submit are genuine and in order. Please do not do anything that would jeopardize the chances of thousands of other OFWs from working in Taiwan again,” Fernandez said.

Chavez earlier reported that Taiwan authorities have discovered fake vaccination cards submitted by incoming migrant workers from another country.

Recruitment agencies should shoulder the pre-deployment pandemic fees of the OFWs returning to Taiwan as mandated by the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration.

“Any infraction will be dealt with severely in accordance with the law,” Fernandez said.

At least 35,000 OFWs are awaiting for jobs in Taiwan with roughly 11,000 new hires and 24,000 replacements, MECO said.