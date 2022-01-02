MANILA — A migration expert on Sunday urged the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to resolve an "impasse" on the protocols set by Taiwan on the entry of migrant workers.

In a statement, migration expert Manny Geslani said the "impasse" is affecting over 5,000 Filipino workers bound for the neighboring territory.

"The government has to decide soon or our Taiwan labor market may eventually go to our ASEAN neighbors, and thousands of [overseas Filinpino workers] will lose the opportunities to earn in a lucrative market like Taiwan," Geslani said in a statement.

The new protocols require migrant workers to get tested for COVID-19 "before they enter work training centers in their home countries and also need to test negative again two days before departing for Taiwan."

"If they test negative, prospective migrant workers must then stay in quarantine for the remaining 48 hours leading up to their flight," Geslani said.

Geslani noted that migrant workers from Thailand and Indonesia have been allowed to enter Taiwan due to the countries' willingness to cooperate with the COVID-19 protocols.

