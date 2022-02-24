CIBAC party-list Rep. Bro. Eddie Villanueva (right) during the proclamation of incoming party-list gropus by the Commission on elections at the National Board of Canvassers held at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City on May 22, 2019. Mark Demayo ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA—Religious group Jesus is Lord Church has yet to endorse a presidential candidate in the May 9 elections, its founder said Thursday, as its members are still weighing the platforms of the 10 aspirants for the country's top post.

"At present we're weighing all the platforms of different presidential candidates and see to it which is the closest to public service, God-fearing principle of Jesus [is] Lord movement," House Deputy Speaker Eduardo “Bro. Eddie” Villanueva told ANC's "Headstart".

Villanueva, also representative of the Citizens' Battle Against Corruption party-list, said the country's next president must have "genuine fear of God".

"The bible says fear of God is the beginning of wisdom and without wisdom, no leader can succeed," he said.

"Kaya mahalaga sa amin 'yung God-fearing. 'Pag God-fearing, talagang matatakot kang gumawa ng gargantuan corruption right and left," the evangelist said, adding some of those closest to past presidents had become "instant millionaires and billionaires".

Villanueva said almost all of the presidential aspirants are his friends.

"All of them are my friends. Last election, they seek my prayer, Bongbong, Leni, even Isko invited me when he was vice mayor. Even Ping Lacson came to my house when he ran as senator," he said.

As the official campaign period just started, Villanueva said he "believed the Lord will clearly speak to God's people" on who should be the next president.

Last week, Sen. Manny Pacquiao said he wants Villanueva to become his anti-corruption czar should he be elected as president.

Villanueva said he was "humbled and honored by such an offer."