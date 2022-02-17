Pacquiao wants Eddie Villanueva as corruption czar

If elected president, Senator and boxing icon Manny "Pacman" Pacquiao wants Deputy Speaker and Jesus is Lord Church founder Bro. Eddie Villanueva as his corruption czar.

Pacquiao, who has blamed corrupt officials for mass poverty and stunted economic growth, said he recently talked with Villanueva about the problem of corruption.

"Gustong-gusto ko yung plano niya sa pagsugpo ng korapsyon. Kung sakaling ako ay manalo sa pagka-Pangulo, nawa'y tanggapin niya ang aking paanyaya na kunin ko siyang czar," he told reporters.

Senator @MannyPacquiao balak gawing corruption czar si Bro. Eddie Villanueva. pic.twitter.com/HiUk2wVT4u — robert mano (@robertmanodzmm) February 17, 2022

Senator @MannyPacquiao dumating na sa Rodriguez Rizal para sa pagpapatuloy ng kanyang kampanya. pic.twitter.com/WAAFSL8R7f — robert mano (@robertmanodzmm) February 17, 2022

He earlier vowed that if elected president, he would strengthen efforts to recover billions of dollars of wealth missing since the fall of the Marcos dictatorship.

He earlier criticized ex-senator and fellow presidential bet Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr for saying that he did not know what was happening when his father was president.

"Ayaw kong manira pero yung isyu ng yaman na hawak ng Marcoses, kung ano man yung nanakaw nila sa ating gobyerno, kailangan na nila sigurong ibalik. 'Yun ang sinisigaw ng taumbayan," he told ANC's Headstart.

He also noted that it is incorrect for Marcos, son of the late dictator, to say that he was too young to know what was going on during his father's rule.

Born in 1957, the younger Marcos was already 15 years old when his father declared martial law in 1972. The younger Marcos also served as vice-governor of Ilocos Norte from 1981-1983 and governor of the same province until 1986 when his father was deposed in the four-day EDSA revolution.

"Doon sa sinabi ni Bongbong, ayaw kong manira pero ito yung sinabi niya, na bata pa raw siya nung nangyari yun which is hindi po yan tama na sabihin niya na wala pa siyang alam doon sa mga nangyayari noong panahon ng tatay niya," Pacquiao said.

The boxing champ earlier said he wanted to build a “mega prison” for government officials who would be arrested and convicted of corruption.