Pacquiao to Bongbong: He can't say he did not know

Ferdinand Marcos (1917-89) Philippines statesman and president (1965-86) takes oath 24 February 1986 in Manila while his wife Imelda looks on. Marcos' regime as president was marked by increasing repression, misuse of foreign financial aid, and political murders (notably, the assassination of Benigno Aquino in 1983). He declared martial law in 1972, but was overthrown in 1986 by a popular front led by Corazon Aquino. AFP

"Hindi niya pwedeng sabihin na wala siyang alam."

(He cannot say he did not know anything.)

Senator and presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao on Friday chastised ex-senator and fellow presidential bet Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr for saying that he did not know what was happening when his father was president.

Pacquiao, an eight-division world boxing champion, said there is a clamor for the Marcos family to return alleged billions of dollars of ill-gotten wealth. A Supreme Court ruling in 2003 penned by future Chief Justice Renato Corona forfeited in favor of the Republic over $658 million owned by Ferdinand and Imelda Marcos but hidden in front foundations and organizations.

He added that if he is elected president, he will review all investigations against the Marcoses as well as the ill-gotten wealth recovered by the Presidential Commission on Good Government.

"Ayaw kong manira pero yung isyu ng yaman na hawak ng Marcoses, kung ano man yung nanakaw nila sa ating gobyerno, kailangan na nila sigurong ibalik. 'Yun ang sinisigaw ng taumbayan," he told ANC's Headstart.

"Kung nagkamali ka, kailangan humingi ka ng patawad," he added, when asked if the Marcoses should issue an apology.

He also noted that it is incorrect for Marcos, son of the late dictator, to say that he was too young to know what was going on during his father's rule.

Born in 1957, the younger Marcos was already 15 years old when his father declared martial law in 1972. The younger Marcos also served as vice-governor of Ilocos Norte from 1981-1983 and governor of the same province until 1986 when his father was deposed in the four-day EDSA revolution.

"Doon sa sinabi ni Bongbong, ayaw kong manira pero ito yung sinabi niya, na bata pa raw siya nung nangyari yun which is hindi po yan tama na sabihin niya na wala pa siyang alam doon sa mga nangyayari noong panahon ng tatay niya," Pacquiao said.

Pacquiao noted he younger Marcos was wearing camouflage greens when his father was ousted in 1986.

"Actually nakasuot pa siya ng camouflage noon, yung coat ng army, noong nasa Malacanang siya. Hindi niya pwedeng sabihin na wala siyang alam," he said.

Pacquiao credited the Marcos camp's social media campaign for Bongbong's popularity but noted that voters should be informed about the character of the candidates.

"Alamin natin ang tunay na pagkatao ng isang tao, tunay na damdamin at saloobin na gustong magserbisyo ng bansa," he said.