This handout photo taken on Feb. 6, 2023 and released by the Philippine Coast Guard on Feb. 13 shows a Chinese Coast Guard vessel shining a "military grade laser light" at a Philippine Coast Guard boat nearly 20 kilometers from Ayungin Shoal, in the Spratly Islands in the West Philippine Sea. PCG

MANILA — The defense chiefs of the United States and the Philippines discussed recent developments in the South China Sea, including the Chinese Coast Guard's use of a military-grade laser at a vessel of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) near Ayungin Shoal, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

In a statement, Pentagon Press Secretary BGen. Pat Ryder said that US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III had discussed the laser use incident with Defense chief Carlito Galvez Jr. in a phone conversation, noting that PCG vessel BRP Malapascua had been "lawfully operating" around the area Washington calls the Second Thomas Shoal.

"Secretary Austin underscored the United States’ commitment to supporting the lawful rights and operations of the Philippines in the South China Sea, including around the Second Thomas Shoal, which the 2016 Arbitral Tribunal unequivocally ruled is a part of the Philippine exclusive economic zone," Ryder said.

"[Austin] reiterated that an armed attack on Philippine armed forces, aircraft, and public vessels, including those of its Coast Guard, anywhere in the South China Sea, would invoke U.S. mutual defense commitments under Article IV of the 1951 U.S.-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty," he added.

Austin's pronouncements were reminiscent of US Vice President Kamala Harris' statement during her meeting with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. last November, in a visit to the Philippines that included a stop in Palawan near the West Philippine Sea.

Ryder also said that Austin and Galvez had discussed proposals to deepen operational cooperation and enhance the United States and the Philippines’ shared security, including a recent decision to resume joint patrols on the South China Sea.

Austin had also reiterated the United States' commitment to bolster the Philippines' defense capabilities and "capacity to resist coercion", Ryder added.

"Secretary Austin and Secretary Galvez also discussed opportunities to expand security cooperation with like-minded nations, such as Japan, that seek to uphold the rules-based international order and our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific," the Pentagon spokesperson also said.

President Marcos earlier bared a possible tripartite military agreement among the Philippines, United States, and Japan, which he said was still being discussed in principle.

The discussion between Austin and Galvez came a week after the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) filed a diplomatic protest over China's use of a military-grade laser to temporarily blind PCG personnel supporting Philippine Navy activities near the Ayungin Shoal on Feb. 6.

China had denied the use of a military-grade laser, claiming that Chinese Coast Guard personnel were only using handheld equipment to measure the distance of vessels.

The PCG criticized this claim, saying that their personnel were not telling a "made-up story."

"It's important to note that their vessels already have radars. Why would you do that, right? Why would you point those lasers to the crew of the [Philippine] Coast Guard vessel?" PCG adviser for maritime security Cmdr. Jay Tarriela earlier told ANC.

