A Chinese Coast Guard ship points a military-grade laser light on Philippine Coast Guard vessel BRP Malapascua at the Ayungin Shoal of the West Philippine Sea on Feb. 6, 2023. Philippine Coast Guard/Facebook



MANILA — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Tuesday filed a diplomatic protest over China's use of a military-grade laser light against a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessel in the West Philippine Sea.

In a statement Tuesday, DFA said it released the protest to the Chinese Embassy in Manila, condemning the Feb. 6 "shadowing, harassment, dangerous maneuvers, directing of military-grade laser, and illegal radio challenges" by a Chinese Coast Guard vessel on PCG's BRP Malapascua.

The DFA said the actions of Chinese vessel CCG 5205 was a "threat to Philippine sovereignty and security as a state, and are infringements of its sovereign rights and jurisdiction over its exclusive economic zone."

“The Philippines has the prerogative to conduct legitimate activities within its exclusive economic zone and continental shelf. China does not have law enforcement rights or powers in and around Ayungin Shoal or any part of the Philippine EEZ,” DFA spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza said.

Daza also described the laser use incident as "disturbing and disappointing," noting that it came just a month after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Chinese President Xi Jinping "agreed to manage maritime differences through diplomacy and dialogue, without resorting to force and intimidation."

The Philippine Coast Guard earlier reported that BRP Malapascua was supporting a regular rotation and resupply mission for the Philippine Navy when a Chinese Coast Guard vessel interfered with the mission and pointed a laser light at the vessel.

The light temporarily blinded BRP Malapascua's crew.

The Chinese vessel also approached the vessel at a "close distance" and issued "illegal radio challenges" for the Philippine ship to leave the area.

"We call on China to comply with its obligations under international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS and the 2016 Award in the South China Sea Arbitration and direct its vessels to cease and desist from its aggressive activities against Philippine vessels," Daza said.

The Chinese government earlier blamed the Philippines for the incident, with Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin claiming that the PCG vessel entered Ayungin Shoal—which it calls "Ren’ai Reef"—"without permission."

United States Department of State spokesperson Ned Price criticized China's use of laser lights, saying it was "provocative and unsafe."

"The United States stands with our Philippine allies in the face of the People's Republic of China Coast Guard’s reported use of laser devices against the crew of a Philippine Coast Guard ship," Price said.

There has been a series of maritime incidents between the Philippines and China, which claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea and has ignored an international court ruling that its claims have no legal basis.

Days before this latest incident, the United States and the Philippines agreed to resume joint patrols in the sea, and struck a deal to give US troops access to another 4 military bases in the Southeast Asian country.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

RELATED VIDEO: