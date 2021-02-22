US donates P16 million worth of laptops to aid Alternative Learning System

MANILA – The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) said Monday it gave P16 million worth of laptop computers to the Philippines’ Department of Education, which would be used by teachers in the Alternative Learning System (ALS).

The agency said its Philippines Office of Education Director Thomas LeBlanc turned over 371 laptop computers to Assistant Secretary G.H. Ambat, who heads the DepEd’s ALS program, in a ceremony last Friday.

“ALS teachers and administrators will use this equipment to continue working with students, updating lesson content, innovating teaching methods, and monitoring learners’ progress,” the USAID said in a statement.

The ALS caters to those who cannot enter the formal education system, including out-of-school youths and adults who wish to finish their studies.

The assistance is part of Opportunity 2.0, the USAID’s P1.9 billion project that supports the DepEd, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, and local government units in their programs that provide education, employability skills and work experience to out-of-school youth.

Through the program, USAID aims to reach out to 180,000 youth in more than 12 cities across the Philippines.

