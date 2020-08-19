US launches P1.9 billion project for PH out-of-school youth

MANILA - The US Agency for International Development (USAID) launched Tuesday a P1.9 billion project for 180,000 out-of-school youth in the Philippines.

Under the 5-year program, the US said it would partner with the Department of Education and the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority to augment their programs on "relevant education, employability skills, and work experience."

USAID will partner with 12 local governments nationwide for the mobilization of resources for out-of-school youth, the US embassy said in a statement.

The program will also collaborate with some 2,200 employers and 50 training institutions in Metro Manila, Metro Cebu, and Davao, it added.

“Through this new partnership, we can leverage a range of resources to maximize the potential of the Filipino youth, particularly those who are out-of-school or unemployed," US Ambassador Sung Kim said.

"With the right knowledge, attitudes, and skills, they will play a pivotal role in this great country’s growth and success over the long-term."

The program is implemented by US-based Education Development Center, in partnership with Accenture, Philippine Business for Education, Catholic Relief Services, Voluntary Services Overseas, and SEAMEO-Innotech.

The US earlier said it would give P126 million to help the Philippine government implement its basic education plan as face-to-face classes remain banned due to the COVID-19 pandemic.