Out-of-school youths can continue education during pandemic: DepEd

MANILA - Out-of-school youths may continue and finish their education even as the country faces the threat of the new coronavirus, the Department of Education said Monday as it bared how the Alternative Learning System was preparing to deliver lessons during the pandemic.

The ALS is the department's program that caters to those who cannot enter the formal education system, including out-of-school youths and adults who wish to finish their studies.

Education Assistant Secretary G.H. Ambat said remote methods of teaching, such as modular or broadcast-based instruction, are not new to the ALS since these have been implemented under the program even before the pandemic.

"Ito pong mga modalities na ito ay hindi bago sa ALS at ginagamit namin. For this coming school year, ganito pa rin po ang aming gagawin para makapagpatuloy sa pag-aaral ang ating out-of-school youth and adults," Ambat, who heads the ALS, said in a virtual press briefing.

(These modalities are not new in ALS and we have been using these. For the coming school year, we will still use these modalities, so out-of-school youths and adults can continue with their studies.)

"Kahit may mga limitation sa movement, puwede pa rin po sila (ALS learners) makapagtapos," she added.

(Even if there are limitations in movement, ALS learners can still finish their studies.)

ALS teachers are still undergoing upskilling for distance and blended education, in partnership with the United Nations Children's Fund and US Agency for International Development, said Ambat.

Some school division offices have also prepared learners' kits for those enrolled in the ALS, she said.

Ambat added that those interested to register for the ALS may inquire at barangay halls, DepEd schools division offices, or through ALS teachers.

As of Monday, 359,862 learners have enrolled in the ALS, according to DepEd data.

Education Undersecretary Nepomuceno Malaluan earlier said some 4 million learners have yet to enroll for the coming school year and are considered out-of-school youths.

There are two major programs under the ALS: the Basic Literacy Program, which teaches literacy, and the Continuing Education Program-Accreditation and Equivalency, which allows dropouts to complete elementary and high school.